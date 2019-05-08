Special Feature: George Singleton

GEORGE SINGLETON has published eight collections of stories, two novels, and a book of writing advice. Over 200 of his stories have appeared in magazines such as the Atlantic Monthly, The Greensboro Review, Harper’s, Playboy, the Georgia Review, the Southern Review, the Cincinnati Review, and elsewhere. He is the recipient of a Pushcart Prize, a Guggenheim fellowship, the Hillsdale Award from the Fellowship of Southern Writers, and the Corrington Award for Literary Excellence. He lives in Spartanburg, SC, where he holds the John C. Cobb Chair in Humanities at Wofford College.

When Pure Luck Shows Up: An Interview with George Singleton by Evan Fackler

I Know about Childproofing, short fiction by George Singleton